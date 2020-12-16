Vicky Lovelace-Collins inquest: Coroner finds cause of death as road traffic collision

Published: 5:32 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 5:40 PM December 16, 2020

The inquest into the death of senior paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins found the cause of death to be road traffic collision. - Credit: Archant

The inquest into the death of Vicky Lovelace-Collins, a senior paramedic from Stevenage, has found she died as a result of a road traffic collision.

On September 5, 2018, 37-year-old Vicky was driving her motorcycle northbound along Lonsdale Road - close to her home.

The court heard around 4.50pm, a silver Vauxhall Insignia travelling southbound cut across her path - attempting to pull into a space on the other side of the road - and the two collided.

Vicky's helmet had come off as a result of the crash.

She sustained various injuries and was taken by helicopter to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Vicky - who had been a paramedic for 15 years - sadly died on September 7, 2018.

It was heard how the driver of the car involved in the crash - who was uninjured - fled the country the next day, and has remained in Turkey since.

According to evidence given by PC Carl Callan, attempts to contact her have been "unsuccessful", and it was claimed she had gone to Turkey to seek psychological treatment as a result of the crash.

Herts police concluded their investigation in May 2019 and handed the case file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision of death by dangerous driving.

She is wanted under a European arrest warrant, however Turkey is not included in the UK's extradition treaty with Europe.

Senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan concluded at today's inquest that the medical cause of death has been polytrauma, severe traumatic brain injury, following a road traffic collision.

He asked a representative for Vicky's family: "Please pass on my condolences."

Following Vicky's death, wife Naomi, described her as "very caring, and passionate about her job and about saving the NHS".

Alongside Vicky's mum and sister, Wendy and Louisa, Naomi has campaigned for the extradition of the driver with a petition to the UK government.



