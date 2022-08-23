A woman was reportedly asked to get into a stranger's car twice near the Peartree shops, Stevenage - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has reportedly been asked to get into a stranger's car in Stevenage on two occasions.

The incident took place at around 11pm on Sunday, August 7, outside the town's Peartree shops.

The victim claimed on social media that she was approached by a man who may have been "of Indian descent" driving a silver or grey vehicle.

The man allegedly asked the 30-year-old for a spare cigarette, which she declined before he replied: "By the way, you're hot."

He drove away before appearing for a second time "within minutes", the victim said.

She claims that the man twice asked her to get in and "come for a ride".

Hertfordshire Constabulary has described the event as a "suspicious incident", and officers are asking others to report similar incidents.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 11.45pm on Sunday, August 7, following a suspicious incident in Stevenage.

"It was reported that a man in a car had approached a woman at around 11pm near Peartree shops and asked if she had a cigarette. He then drove off.

"The woman was then approached again a short time later by a man in a vehicle and asked to get in.

"She declined and the vehicle was driven off.

"At this time, no offences are deemed to have been committed but the details have been recorded by police.

"If you are approached in similar circumstances, please do report it so that the details can be collated as intelligence."