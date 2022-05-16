A Volkswagen Tiguan is said to have been involved in the incident. - Credit: Google Maps

A Stevenage woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and common assault, following an incident last Monday (May 9).

A man and a woman were travelling in separate vehicles on Stevenage Road in Walkern, between 9.00am and 9.15am, when the male driver left his vehicle.

Hertfordshire Police have confirmed that a grey Volkswagen Tiguan was involved in the incident.

The female driver, aged 30, has since been arrested and is currently on police bail.

Detective constable Esther Hodson of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "We are trying to establish exactly what happened last week.

"We believe there were other drivers and pedestrians in the area at the time.

"Please get in touch with us if you saw the grey Tiguan, which was on a 20-reg number plate, driving dangerously and we would be keen to see any dash cam footage.

"Please get in touch if you have any information that may help our investigation.”

Detective constable Esther Hodson can be contacted via the email address: esther.hodson@herts.police.uk

Those with information are asked to quote reference 41/36784/22.