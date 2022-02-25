A string of purse thefts have been reported to police in Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Google Maps

Police in Stevenage have issued “crime prevention advice” following a string of reported purse thefts in and around the Hertfordshire town centre.

Two thefts were reported to police in Stevenage town centre yesterday (February 24) and a resident as reported hearing of a further incident.

“My neighbour had her purse stolen yesterday in Stevenage town centre,” they said.

“My neighbour told a bus driver that she no longer had her bus pass and another lady heard this and said she had had her [purse] taken too.

“I then heard of another person who knew of someone it had happened to too.

“She did not feel anything and had it taken from the bottom of her bag. She only noticed it when she came to pay at Shoezone.

“She had visited a few charity shops in between. She suspects someone had watched her in ASDA and saw where she put the purse then followed her.

“It was reported to the police and the banks, where she was informed no money had been lost from the cards but she lost the £50 cash plus cards and receipts."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “I can confirm that we’ve received two reports of purses being stolen in Stevenage town centre yesterday.

“One lady believes hers was stolen as she left the indoor market, sometime between midday and 12.30pm.

“She reported that a man had bumped into her and she then noticed that her purse, containing cash and various cards, was missing.

“The second lady is unsure of when exactly hers was stolen, as she visited a few shops in the town after leaving the Asda store.

“Thankfully she was able to cancel her cards before any transactions were made, but there was some cash inside the purse.”

Police have now issued the following advice:

Always keep bags and handbags fully closed, preferably with a zipper.

Keep purses and wallets at the bottom of bags, to make them less accessible.

Wear bags across the body if possible, rather than on the shoulder.

Never leave bags unattended in a shopping trolley.

Keep wallets and mobile phones in a front trouser pocket, rather than back.

Be aware of anyone acting suspiciously around you when using chip and pin machines or ATMs and always keep your pin shielded.

Report any suspicious activity to staff, security or police straightaway.