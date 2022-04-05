The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

‘Someone had a foam party?’ - Foam erupts from fountain in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 1:34 PM April 5, 2022
The fountains in Stevenage town centre, with foam erupting from them.

Leftover foam could be seen in Stevenage town centre on Saturday morning. - Credit: Jeremy Williams

Bubbles spread towards shops after foam erupted from the infamous fountain in Stevenage town centre at the weekend.  

Leftover foam was spotted on Saturday (April 2) with one resident asking if someone had a foam party on social media.  

A spokesperson for Stevenage Borough Council said: "Our team dealt with it and we are seeking to identify the people responsible.”  

A similar event occurred in August last year, which sparked a criminal investigation from Hertfordshire Police. 

Foam littered Stevenage's town square last year. 

Foam littered Stevenage's town square last year. - Credit: Hannah Pye

On that day (August 8, 2021) washing up liquid had been poured into the Danesgate fountains – causing it to foam well into the next day.  

Police believe pranksters were responsible for the ‘sud stunt’.  

The incident cost the council £170 to clear, and a criminal damage investigation from Hertfordshire Police followed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the quirkiest restaurants in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 Family plagued by ‘revolting’ pigeon infestation in Stevenage
  3. 3 Five streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  1. 4 ‘Someone had a foam party?’ - Foam erupts from fountain in Stevenage
  2. 5 Seven additional homes approved for village development despite concerns
  3. 6 M&S plans to install giant Percy Pig on Stevenage rooftop
  4. 7 Are house prices going up in Hertfordshire?
  5. 8 Recap: Cyclist taken to hospital after serious Baldock crash
  6. 9 Paradise Wildlife Park to change its name to Hertfordshire Zoo for its 40th anniversary
  7. 10 School comes together for eco-week to protect the planet

This time, Hertfordshire Police told The Comet that no record of Friday night's incident could be found on their system. 

Herts Live News
Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Town Square in Stevenage, with the clock tower and fountain.

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Kai Ridgewell, 19, of Stevenage has been jailed for 11 years. 

Herts Live News

Teen sentenced to 11 years in prison after stabbing woman in Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Swingate House collapsed in Stevenage on March 22.

Stevenage Borough Council

Developers urge people still ‘stay away’ from Swingate House

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Jasper Thompson, from Letchworth, has been jailed after threatening to cut his victim's face and kill her

St Albans Crown Court

Domestic abuser from Letchworth strangled victim in front of two children

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon