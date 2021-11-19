Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Town square altercation onlookers urged to come forward

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:55 PM November 19, 2021
Clocktower in Stevenage town centre

Two women were involved in the physical altercation in Stevenage Town Square at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday November 18) - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Members of the public actively stepped in to try and break up an altercation between two women in the centre of Stevenage yesterday (November 18).

Those who witnessed the affray - and are yet to speak to Herts police - are urged by the force to come forward.

The incident occurred near the fountain in the Town Square at around 4pm.

Det Con Jasbir Pawar, who is investigating, said: “Enquiries have established that a number of people stepped in to try and separate the two females, while other people in the area saw what happened.

"I am appealing for witnesses who haven’t yet spoken with police to please come forward. Your information could greatly assist the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can email jasbir.pawar@herts.police.ukreport information onlinespeak to an operator via web chat or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/90148/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Stevenage News

