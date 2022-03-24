Video

Thieves have taken rings, diamond earrings, a gold chain and bracelets from inside a bedroom in Stevenage.

The thieves were caught in the act by CCTV cameras in the act.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released footage of the burglars, who entered a house on Beverley Road on Saturday, March 3 between 6.25 and 6.35pm.

Officers have also released pictures of the stolen jewellery and are asking shoppers to keep an eye out for the items if they are on sale.

Detective Constable Rondell Quinlan, investigating, said: "We’re releasing video footage of the offenders inside the property in the hope that someone may be able to provide us with information that helps us to identify and arrest them and prevent further victims of this type of intrusive crime.

"We’re also releasing images of some of the jewellery that was stolen. If you have seen any of these items or have been offered them for sale, please get in touch as soon as possible."

They said that any information can be reported to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/20092/22.

Anonymous tip-offs and information can be handed to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.