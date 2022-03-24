The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage jewellery thieves caught in the act by bedroom CCTV camera

Will Durrant

Published: 12:38 PM March 24, 2022
Thieves who were captured on camera stole items of jewellery from a bedroom in Stevenage

Thieves who were captured on camera stole items of jewellery from a bedroom in Stevenage - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary/Archant

Thieves have taken rings, diamond earrings, a gold chain and bracelets from inside a bedroom in Stevenage.

The thieves were caught in the act by CCTV cameras in the act.

CCTV in the bedroom captured two thieves on camera

CCTV in the bedroom captured two thieves on camera - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released footage of the burglars, who entered a house on Beverley Road on Saturday, March 3 between 6.25 and 6.35pm.

Officers have also released pictures of the stolen jewellery and are asking shoppers to keep an eye out for the items if they are on sale.

An extravagant ring which was stolen from the property in Stevenage

If you see this ring for sale, Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to hear from you - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A gold chain was taken during the incident

A gold chain was taken during the incident - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Another of the stolen rings with a large jewel as its centrepiece

Another of the stolen rings with a large jewel as its centrepiece - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Detective Constable Rondell Quinlan, investigating, said: "We’re releasing video footage of the offenders inside the property in the hope that someone may be able to provide us with information that helps us to identify and arrest them and prevent further victims of this type of intrusive crime.

"We’re also releasing images of some of the jewellery that was stolen. If you have seen any of these items or have been offered them for sale, please get in touch as soon as possible."

A diamond earring was stolen from the property on Beverley Road, Stevenage

A diamond earring was stolen from the property on Beverley Road, Stevenage - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A bracelet which was stolen during the burglary

A bracelet which was stolen during the burglary - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

The thieves searched the bedroom and stole jewellery, including diamond earrings and a gold chain

The thieves searched the bedroom and stole jewellery, including diamond earrings and a gold chain - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

They said that any information can be reported to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/20092/22.

Anonymous tip-offs and information can be handed to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Stevenage News

