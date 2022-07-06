The pair were arrested following an incident which occurred at The Hyde. - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenagers and have been charged with affray and being in possession of bladed article in a public place.

The pair were arrested following an incident that took place on Tuesday, June 28.

The event, which occurred in the evening, involved "a large group of people" - some carrying weapons - at The Hyde.

Hughie Cook, 18, from Barnwell, Stevenage, and a 17-year-old boy (who cannot be named for legal reasons) were arrested on Friday, 1 July.

Hertfordshire Police have confirmed that the younger individual is also from Stevenage.

Both boys appeared at St Albans Remand Court on Monday (July 4), where they pleaded guilty.

Cook was given a 12-month suspended sentence for two years, the 17-year-old was released on court bail and will be sentenced in August.

Detective inspector Nic Rega, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we have responded quickly to trace those responsible.

"A number of arrests have now been made and our investigation is continuing to trace others who we suspect were involved.”

"If you have any information that you believe is relevant to our investigation, please contact us.”

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/51743/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.