The Comet > News > Crime

Major Stevenage road shut after police chase

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 2:24 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 2:30 PM March 22, 2021
Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

A major road in Stevenage has been shut following a police chase this afternoon - Credit: Archant

A major Stevenage road has been shut this afternoon following a police chase.

Broadhall Way remains closed at this time after officers chasing a vehicle managed to bring it to a safe and quick stop.

Stevenage Police tweeted: "Broadhall Way in Stevenage is currently closed after officers brought a vehicle pursuit to a quick and safe conclusion.

"Part of the roundabout at Broadhall Way/Monkswood Way junction is also closed."

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More information to come as we get it.

Stevenage News

