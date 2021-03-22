Major Stevenage road shut after police chase
Published: 2:24 PM March 22, 2021
A major Stevenage road has been shut this afternoon following a police chase.
Broadhall Way remains closed at this time after officers chasing a vehicle managed to bring it to a safe and quick stop.
Stevenage Police tweeted: "Broadhall Way in Stevenage is currently closed after officers brought a vehicle pursuit to a quick and safe conclusion.
"Part of the roundabout at Broadhall Way/Monkswood Way junction is also closed."
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
More information to come as we get it.
