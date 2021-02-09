Anti-social moped riders targeted in Stevenage police's park crackdown

Published: 6:30 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM February 9, 2021

Police are cracking down on the "anti-social behaviour" of moped riders in Stevenage's parks. - Credit: Archant

Stevenage police are calling on the public to help them tackle a recent surge in the use of mopeds and motorcycles in the town's popular parks.

The information the public provides could help the police identify the perpetrators, and serve S59 warnings and notices on them which means police can seize the vehicle if it is being used in an anti-social way.

The force says it has received a number of reports about anti-social behaviour from moped riders in Shepalbury, Ridlins and Peartree parks, and is now appealing to the public to help them crackdown on this.

Police say they need: times, dates and exact locations, descriptions of bikes and their riders, registration numbers and any video or photographic evidence.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We understand that this type of behaviour is causing much distress to some local residents and we would like to reassure you that we are committed to resolving the issue."

Please report information via 101, at www.herts.police.uk/report or email courtney.kooistra@herts.pnn.police.uk.