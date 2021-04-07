Have you seen wanted Stevenage man?

Published: 2:22 PM April 7, 2021

Stevenage police have issued a wanted appeal for Daniel French, 37, previously of Apollo Court - Credit: Stevenage Police

Police have issued a public appeal in the hopes of tracing a wanted man from Stevenage.

Daniel French, 37 previously of Apollo Court, is wanted by police for breaching his notification requirements.

Sharing of personal information, such as your address, forms part of a legal requirement from registered sex offenders or domestic terrorists, who must provide police with details that will help them assess and monitor their risk to society.

You can report information on French's whereabouts by calling the non-emergency 101 number, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or fill in an online form at herts.police.uk/report.

If you've seen him in the last few moments, call 999.



