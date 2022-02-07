Police officer jailed for making indecent images of children

Stevenage police officer Ben Pitelen, 45, has been jailed after pleading guilty to corruption and making indecent images of children - Credit: DANNY LOO

A former Stevenage-based police officer has been jailed after pleading guilty to corruption and making of indecent images of children.

Ben Pitelen, 45, was suspended from Hertfordshire Constabulary in July 2020 when the offences came to light, and dismissed from the force at a special hearing last September.

Pitelen - who was based with the Roads Policing Unit at Stevenage - appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court last Friday and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

The police corruption matter relates to inappropriate sexual communication with a third party.

He joined the constabulary in 2000 and worked solely in uniform roles. He was a response constable from 2000 to 2004 when he moved to roads policing and remained until these matters came to light.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Matt Nicholls said: “These are very serious offences involving an officer who has betrayed the trust placed in him in an appalling way.

"I hope the public is reassured by our continued efforts to tackle corruption in the service and bring offenders to justice.”