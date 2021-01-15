Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage?

Published: 3:59 PM January 15, 2021

Hayden Noel, 37, is wanted in connection with an assault in Herts. - Credit: Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a wanted man who has connections to Stevenage and North Hertfordshire.

Hayden Noel, aged 37, whose last known address is in Telford, Shropshire, is wanted in connection with an assault in Hertfordshire.

He has links to Stevenage and North Herts as well as to Fulham and other areas of London.

If you have information on his whereabouts, police are asking you to please report this via the non-emergency 101 number.

If you have seen him in the past few moments please dial 999.