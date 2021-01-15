Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage?

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 3:59 PM January 15, 2021   
wanted man appeal picture

Hayden Noel, 37, is wanted in connection with an assault in Herts. - Credit: Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a wanted man who has connections to Stevenage and North Hertfordshire.

Hayden Noel, aged 37, whose last known address is in Telford, Shropshire, is wanted in connection with an assault in Hertfordshire.

He has links to Stevenage and North Herts as well as to Fulham and other areas of London.

If you have information on his whereabouts, police are asking you to please report this via the non-emergency 101 number. 

If you have seen him in the past few moments please dial 999.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Elderly queue in cold as mass vaccine centre opens its doors in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Baldock Tesco Extra reopens following blaze

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon