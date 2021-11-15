Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal

Herts police are appealing for those with information on a burglary at Next in The Forum, Stevenage on October 18 to come forward - Credit: Herts police

CCTV images of two people have been released by Herts police following a burglary at a store in The Forum, Stevenage.

Officers hope that those pictured will be able to help with their enquiries into the incident, which happened at Next at around 2.15pm on October 18.

One till was broken into and money was taken. A further unsuccessful attempt was made to break into a second till.

PC George Mitchell, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the men pictured were in the store at the time and could have important information that will help the investigation."

If you recognise the men, or have information that may help with police enquiries, call 101 quoting reference 41/82207/21. You can also contact PC Mitchell directly on george.mitchell@herts.police.uk, report information online or speak to an operator via web chat.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.



