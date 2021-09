Published: 4:37 PM September 24, 2021

The crash took place on Lytton Way in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

A man was taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Lytton Way, Stevenage.

Police came across the collision shortly before 3pm today, and the ambulance service was also called.

A man suffered from minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.