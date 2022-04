A Mini one driver has been caught out by Hertfordshire Police for not taxing their vehicle.



The driver was caught in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park.

The Mini was on the roads without tax for three years.



BCH Police said: "It is a legal requirement to tax your vehicle before using it on a road.

"This driver hadn't done so since 2019.



" Vehicle seized and driver reported to the DVLA."