The Comet > News > Crime

Rapist sentenced for 16 years after sexual offences conviction

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 1:15 PM December 29, 2020   
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A man from Stevenage has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of a number of sexual offences, including rape.

Mark Marvell, 39, of Meadow Way in Stevenage, was sentenced for 16 and a half years at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, December 21.

Marvell had already been found guilty of five counts of rape, and multiple counts of the possession of indecent images of children earlier this year.

He will spend the next 12 years behind bars, with a further four and a half years on licence.

Previously, Marvell had been found guilty of a multitude of sexual offences at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, October 26.

St Albans Crown Court

