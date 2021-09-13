Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Guns and drugs arrest man in court over bail breach

Published: 1:52 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 2:05 PM September 13, 2021
Timothy Smith, of Shephall Way in Stevenage, has broken a condition of his bail - Credit: Archant

A man arrested for possessing two banned semi-automatic firearms, ammunition and cocaine with intent to supply has appeared in court, having broken a condition of his bail.

Timothy Smith, of Shephall Way in Stevenage, was arrested on November 3 last year on suspicion of possessing 436 grams of cocaine, two semi-automatic pistols - banned in the UK - and two cartridges, for which he had no firearms licence.

The 49-year-old was out on bail, ahead of a court appearance next month - but was arrested last Tuesday, having failed to sign in at a police station the previous day.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court last Wednesday and was re-bailed until his next court appearance on October 4 at St Albans Crown Court.

He has been tagged to monitor a curfew between 9pm and 6am. He has also been banned from going to Ickleford, must surrender his passport and must report to Stevenage police station three times a week.

