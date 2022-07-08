Man in 20s died from multiple stab wounds, police confirm

The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers - Credit: Archant

Officers investigating the death of a man in Stevenage have confirmed the victim, who was in his 20s, died from multiple stab wounds.

The body of the man - who was from Stevenage - was discovered in a wooded area off Brittain Way, near Fairlands Valley Park, yesterday morning.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers announced a murder investigation had been launched later that day.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit said: “The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers and we are working hard to establish exactly how this young man was killed and who was responsible.

“If you saw anything unusual in the area between 8pm on Wednesday (July 6) and 6am on Thursday, July 7, please get in touch as you may have information that can help us.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone that knew the victim and may have information that could help us to please make contact.”

Anyone with information can contact police online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operation Madrigal.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.