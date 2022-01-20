Man injured police officers while being arrested for drug offences

A man injured two police officers while being arrested in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

A 23-year-old man has been charged with drug and driving offences after injuring two officers during his arrest.

Jeremine Wilson, of no fixed address, was stopped by Operation Scorpion officers in Stephenson Mews in Stevenage on Tuesday, January 18.

At around 12.30pm the officers, who were on routine patrol, spotted Mr Wilson behaving suspiciously in a car.

As they approached, he reversed his car into their police vehicle, injuring two of the officers.

He was then arrested, and after a search of his car was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs - namely cocaine - two offences of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Wilson was remanded in custody and appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court this morning, where he was remanded until his next appearance on February 21 at St Albans Crown Court.

Investigating officer DC Simon Hancock said: "If you think drug related crime is happening in your area, please report it. This information will help us to target drug dealing hotspots in the town.

"Any information we receive is always reviewed and may link to an ongoing investigation, so we might not take action immediately.

"In order to secure a conviction, we need to investigate the crimes thoroughly and this can take a bit of time, but please keep the information coming."