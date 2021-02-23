Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Teenager charged with assisting offenders after Stevenage man's death

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 3:57 PM February 23, 2021   
Police meadow way

A 19-year-old has been charged with assisting offenders in connection with the death of Christopher Hewett - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with assisting offenders in relation to the death of Christopher Hewett in Stevenage.

19-year-old Ryan Lee, of Wildwood Lane in the town, was charged with assisting offenders by detectives yesterday (Monday, February 22).

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court for a pre-trial plea hearing on Monday, March 29.

Christopher died after sustaining stab wounds during an incident in Meadow Way, on the evening of Friday, February 12.

Two people, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder.

You may also want to watch:

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released on investigation. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has also been released under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the non-emergency 101 number, citing Operation Mantle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police station evacuated after explosive device handed in
  2. 2 Neighbour's quick action after copper stolen from church roof
  3. 3 Teenager charged with assisting offenders after Stevenage man's death
  1. 4 Widow campaigns to lift young deaths taboo
  2. 5 Date set for garden waste collections to restart across Central Bedfordshire
  3. 6 Petition call over council's 'costly bulky waste collection service that encourages fly-tipping'
  4. 7 Herts COVID-19 infection rate falls below one in a thousand
  5. 8 New manager search launched by Stevenage Women
  6. 9 Free trees to be offered to North Herts residents for 'urban forest' plans
  7. 10 Have your say on what's next for North Herts Sanctuary building
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crash Pilgrims Way

Stevenage road closed after crash

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police Meadow Way

Teenagers charged with murder after Stevenage stabbing

Jacob Thorburn

person
An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Two arrested after man hospitalised in stabbing incident

Jacob Thorburn

person
Artist impression of bus interchange

Letchworth developer awarded £8 million bus interchange contract

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon