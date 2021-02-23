Teenager charged with assisting offenders after Stevenage man's death

Published: 3:57 PM February 23, 2021

A 19-year-old has been charged with assisting offenders in connection with the death of Christopher Hewett - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with assisting offenders in relation to the death of Christopher Hewett in Stevenage.

19-year-old Ryan Lee, of Wildwood Lane in the town, was charged with assisting offenders by detectives yesterday (Monday, February 22).

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court for a pre-trial plea hearing on Monday, March 29.

Christopher died after sustaining stab wounds during an incident in Meadow Way, on the evening of Friday, February 12.

Two people, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released on investigation. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has also been released under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the non-emergency 101 number, citing Operation Mantle.