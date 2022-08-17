Police are investigating an allegation of assault, thought to have taken place in Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage (File picture) - Credit: PA

A man has allegedly assaulted and stolen money from a woman in Stevenage.

The incident reportedly took place at some point between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 9.

According to police officers in Hertfordshire, the allegation relates to a possible incident near the Scout Hut in Fairlands Valley Park.

The alleged assailant is thought taken money before making an escape, riding away from the scene on a bicycle.

Officers believe the alleged offender exited the park towards Rockingham Way.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released on bail while officers continue their enquiries.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward - particularly to find two female runners who were in the park at the time.

PC Chris Brown said: "Thankfully the woman was not seriously injured during the incident but it was, understandably, very distressing for her.

"Before the incident occurred, the man and woman had been sitting together in the park and were hugging when two females reportedly ran past.

"I am appealing for these people to please come forward as they may have information that could assist our ongoing investigation.

"If you believe this was you, please come forward.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about what happened, or who perhaps recalls seeing a man on a bicycle between the park and Rockingham Way."

Witnesses can report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/63684/22.

Anybody with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.