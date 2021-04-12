Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of harassment after Stevenage and Preston incidents

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:09 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 4:12 PM April 12, 2021
police van stock image

An arrest has been made following reports of harassment in Stevenage and Preston - Credit: Archant

A 27-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of harassment after reports of a man acting suspiciously in the town and in Preston.

The reports were made in regards to incidents in Brooches Wood in Great Ashby and Hitchwood car park near Preston.

The investigation into the incidents continues and local officers continue to patrol these areas.

Police have asked that if anyone has any further information, or anything that could assist with enquiries, they get in touch, and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

You can report information online at http://orlo.uk/jj8LU, speak to an operator via our online web chat at http://orlo.uk/X54E6 or call the non-emergency number 101. Quote crime number 41/ 25684/21.

Stevenage News

