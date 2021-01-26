Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Arrest made after indecent exposure incident

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 10:16 AM January 26, 2021   
Queensway in Stevenage. Picture: Traveler100 on Wikimedia Commons

A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure last week. - Credit: Archant

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself to people in public in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was reportedly seen exposing himself in Queensway on Wednesday, January 20.

A man from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been released on court bail.

Detective Constable Hunni Glanville, who is investigating, said: “We are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to us.

“If there are any members of the public that remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time please get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at hunni.glanville@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4701/21.


Most Read

  1. 1 14 beautiful pictures showcase snowy Stevenage and Hitchin
  2. 2 When will bins be collected in North Hertfordshire again?
  3. 3 Market Theatre planning application withdrawn after community backlash to flats plan
  1. 4 Man in hospital after being trapped in car following A1(M) crash
  2. 5 Stevenage COVID-19 cases fall as Herts death toll doubles
  3. 6 Snow causes access issues at Stevenage mass vaccination centre
  4. 7 Community pharmacies now part of Herts COVID vaccination rollout
  5. 8 Funeral organiser fined £10,000 after more than 150 people attend
  6. 9 Chef acts to stop children going hungry after 'debacle' of free school meal hampers
  7. 10 More than £2 million in funding set to save leisure centres under threat
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Confirmation that Stevenage Five Guys restaurant is coming soon

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

How many people in Stevenage were fined for breaking COVID-19 laws?

Jacob Thorburn

person

Police attend Arlesey funeral after COVID-19 guidelines breached

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Planning and Development

SG1 regeneration officially under way as holding direction is lifted

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon