Arrest made after indecent exposure incident

Published: 10:16 AM January 26, 2021

A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure last week. - Credit: Archant

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself to people in public in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was reportedly seen exposing himself in Queensway on Wednesday, January 20.

A man from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been released on court bail.

Detective Constable Hunni Glanville, who is investigating, said: “We are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to us.

“If there are any members of the public that remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time please get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at hunni.glanville@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4701/21.



