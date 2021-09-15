Youths to be questioned by police in connection with fountain foam

Published: 11:13 AM September 15, 2021

The aftermath of the prank on Monday morning, after Stevenage's town centre fountain was filled with soap over the weekend - Credit: Jeremy Williams

Three juvenile suspects have been identified by Herts police in connection with a soapy stunt pulled on Stevenage town centre's fountain over the weekend.

Officers were called at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 12, to reports that the fountain had - again - been filled with a cleaning detergent.

This comes a month after the new town fountain was last targeted, which prompted Herts police to launch an investigation "following an incident of criminal damage" - which cost Stevenage Borough Council £170 in labour and materials to remedy.

The fountains have been subjected to similar pranks over the decades, with many residents finding the recurrence amusing.

After identifying the suspects, the trio of youths were taken home by officers and will be interviewed in due course.

In a statement to the Comet, a representative from the force said: "The incident is being dealt with as criminal damage and any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/70808/21."