Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Youths to be questioned by police in connection with fountain foam

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:13 AM September 15, 2021   
The aftermath of the prank on Monday morning, after Stevenage's town centre fountain was filled with soap over the weekend

The aftermath of the prank on Monday morning, after Stevenage's town centre fountain was filled with soap over the weekend - Credit: Jeremy Williams

Three juvenile suspects have been identified by Herts police in connection with a soapy stunt pulled on Stevenage town centre's fountain over the weekend.

Officers were called at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 12, to reports that the fountain had - again - been filled with a cleaning detergent.

This comes a month after the new town fountain was last targeted, which prompted Herts police to launch an investigation "following an incident of criminal damage" - which cost Stevenage Borough Council £170 in labour and materials to remedy.

The fountains have been subjected to similar pranks over the decades, with many residents finding the recurrence amusing.

After identifying the suspects, the trio of youths were taken home by officers and will be interviewed in due course.

In a statement to the Comet, a representative from the force said: "The incident is being dealt with as criminal damage and any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/70808/21."

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Residents in and around Brighton Way in Stevenage lodged complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime

Herts Live

Closure order for Stevenage property after two arrested

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage mum Natalia Stanisz in hospital with cancer

People

Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police remain on the scene after the crash on the A505 near Baldock this morning. File photo.

Herts Live

Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy

Maya Derrick and Bianca Wild

Logo Icon