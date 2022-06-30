Additional powers were granted to officers, following the event. - Credit: Google Maps

Five teenagers have been arrested following a "violent disorder involving weapons" in Stevenage.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.45pm on Tuesday (June 28), when a disorder was reported at the Hyde.

Following this, officers were authorised to search anyone suspected of carrying a knife anywhere in the town, without reasonable grounds to do so.

The additional powers were authorised under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

These measures were in place from 3.00pm on Wednesday (June 29), until 7.00am this morning (June 30).

During that time, two 15-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

One of the 15-year-old boys was also arrested for possession of a bladed article in a public place.

They have all been released on bail.

Inspector Patrick McPeake, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "On Tuesday June 28, there was reported disorder at The Hyde involving weapons.

"Following the authorisation of the Section 60 powers, and as a result of extensive investigative work yesterday, we have now arrested five suspects on suspicion of causing violence.

"All have been arrested and bailed with conditions.

“I want to make it absolutely clear to Stevenage residents that we take knife crime very seriously and anyone caught carrying a knife, will be arrested.

“As part of our prevention first work, we have, and will continue to, attend schools to help educate children around crime, particularly knife crime and gangs.

"We also work with the Schools and Gangs Team to provide diversion pathways, to steer those at risk to becoming involved in crime, in another direction and submitting referrals to Stevenage Borough Council’s - No More service.

“I would encourage all parents and guardians to have that frank conversation with their children about knife crime and its implications, not only on their lives, but on the lives of others.

"I am also happy for my officers to support anyone who has concerns about a child getting involved in criminality and to work with parents and support agencies to prevent criminal behaviour developing.”

Anyone with information about the incident at The Hyde can report it online or by calling 101, quoting 41/51743/22.

Anonymous information can be reported via the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.