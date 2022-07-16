Bereket Selomun: Five suspects charged with murder
- Credit: Hertfordshire Police
Five men have been charged with murder, following the death of Bereket Selomun in Stevenage.
The 20-year-old's body was found with multiple stab wounds, at around 7.30am on Thursday, July 7.
The discovery was made in woodland off Brittain Way, adjourning Fairlands Valley Park.
Those charged with murder, following the incident, include:
- 23-year-old Jelani Omer, of Plash Drive.
- 23-year-old Robel Msgane, of no fixed abode.
- 23-year-old Malake Fiseha, of Manor View.
- 20-year-old Temesgen Gebremedhin, of Bedwell Crescent.
- 18-year-old Natnael Hadgu, of Ripon Road.
All five individuals were refused bail and are due to appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court today (July 16), for an application to remand in custody.
A further man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He has been released, whilst police continue their enquiries.
Detective inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Bereket’s family at this extremely difficult time.
“Our enquiries have continued at pace and following arrests made earlier this week charges have now been secured.
"However, we are still appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.
“If you have any information at all, please contact us.”
Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Madrigal.
Anonymous information can be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.