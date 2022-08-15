11-year-old left with facial injuries after Stevenage dog attack
- Credit: Google Maps
An 11-year-old boy has been hospitalised with facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Stevenage.
The incident occurred at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, July 27, in a park off Chester Road and Canterbury Way.
The boy was bitten by a dog, described as brown and medium in size, whilst playing in the area.
With bite and scratch marks, he required hospital treatment following the attack.
Hertfordshire police have appealed for the public's help in identifying the owner of the animal.
PC Georgina Yeabsley said: “This incident happened in the middle of the afternoon during the school summer holidays when there were several other people on the fields who may have seen what happened.
“If you witnessed the incident or have information that could help us to identify the dog’s owner(s) please get in touch."
PC Yeabsley can be contacted via the email address: georgina.yeabsley@herts.police.uk
Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/60436/22.
Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.