Couple sentenced for theft and fraud after stealing from elderly victims

A Stevenage couple has been convicted of theft and fraud after conspiring to take advantage of elderly, vulnerable victims.

Former carer Chicaine Hayman, 22, and her partner Andrew Kiddie, 28, both of Townsend Mews, were sentenced to six months in custody, suspended for 12 months, and were both ordered to pay compensation of £310 in costs and £122 surcharge.

The pair stole money from three elderly victims by stealing their bank cards to withdraw cash and make online purchases.

During the course of the investigation, two of the victims sadly died, but their evidence was still accepted through the hard work of the Crown Prosecution Service and investigating officers.

In an impact statement read to St Albans Magistrates' Court, the surviving victim said: "I feel so angry that she saw me as an easy target as an elderly lady living alone – she took advantage of me in a very cunning way and abused my trusting nature.

"She went out of her way to create a friendly rapport and earn my trust by doing little kind gestures while all the time she was plotting to do me wrong. This has made it very difficult for me trust any non-family members again."

Detective Constable Dan Webb, who led the investigation, said: "Hayman used her position of trust to steal from incredibly vulnerable people, those whom relied on her care simply to go about their daily lives.

"While she did not get an immediate prison sentence, this conviction will help to ensure she cannot become a carer again, and will no longer pose a risk to people who need protecting the most."