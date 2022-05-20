Emergency services were concerned for the welfare of young people who climbed onto a roof on Cook Road, Stevenage - Credit: Contributed

Emergency crews rushed to a concern for welfare on Cook Road, Stevenage.

According to Hertfordshire Police, a group of youths were on top of a roof in the Cook Road area.

Officers were called to the scene yesterday (May 19) at around 3.53pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chells, Stevenage at around 3.53pm on May 19

A police spokesperson said: "One person remained at height and welfare concerns were raised. It concluded at 9pm.

"Thank you to residents for your patience."

