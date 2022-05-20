The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Police called to concern for welfare after 'youths' seen on Stevenage roof

Will Durrant

Published: 1:28 PM May 20, 2022
Emergency services were concerned for the welfare of young people who climbed onto a roof on Cook Road, Stevenage

Emergency services were concerned for the welfare of young people who climbed onto a roof on Cook Road, Stevenage - Credit: Contributed

Emergency crews rushed to a concern for welfare on Cook Road, Stevenage.

According to Hertfordshire Police, a group of youths were on top of a roof in the Cook Road area.

Officers were called to the scene yesterday (May 19) at around 3.53pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chells, Stevenage at around 3.53pm on May 19

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chells, Stevenage at around 3.53pm on May 19 - Credit: Contributed

A police spokesperson said: "One person remained at height and welfare concerns were raised. It concluded at 9pm.

"Thank you to residents for your patience."

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Stevenage News

