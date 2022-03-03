The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Alleged assault and shoplifting offences at Co-op store in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:24 PM March 3, 2022
A Herts Constabulary appeal picture showing a Co-op shopper in Stevenage

Police in Stevenage would like to speak with this man who may have been in a Co-op shop when a member of staff was assaulted - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A shop assistant at a Co-op store in Stevenage is thought to have been assaulted.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that officers are looking into an alleged assault at The Oval Co-op store, Stevenage.

They are also investigating shoplifting offences which took place at the same store.

In a statement, police have launched an appeal to find a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the assault and shoplifting offences.

They believe that the man was in the shop at the time of the offences, and that he could have information which may help their investigation.

Police Constable Hannah Kelly is leading the investigation.

Anybody with information can contact PC Kelly by email: hannah.kelly@herts.police.uk

Witnesses can also call 101 or file an online report (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting crime reference number 41/13870/22.

Alternatively, information can be handed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: https://www.crimestoppers.org.uk/

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Stevenage News

