Cash stolen in Stevenage car break-ins

Cash has been stolen from two separate cars in Stevenage, including a Volvo XC40 (File picture) - Credit: Autobilder Gratis (via Creative Commons)

Two separate car thefts have taken place in Stevenage, in which money was stolen from both vehicles.

First, a Ford Mondeo was broken into with "entry gained by unknown means".

The car was on Darwin Road in Chells at the time, and cash was stolen from the vehicle's ash tray.

The theft is thought to have taken place between 2.30pm on Monday (May 23) and 9.24am on Tuesday morning (May 24).

Secondly, a Volvo XC40 was broken into on Woolners Way, Stevenage Old Town, and "some loose change" was taken.

This incident is thought to have taken place between 5.20am and 5.25am on Wednesday (May 25), with no damage caused to the vehicle.

Police have asked anyone with information about these crimes to call on-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/41009/22 for the incident on Darwin Road, and 41/41305/22 for the break-in on Woolners Way.

Information can be given anonymously by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Police has also released these tips to prevent vehicle crime: "Ensure you lock doors and shut windows when leaving your vehicle unattended.

"Always remove keys, even if you’re just stopping to buy a fuel.

"Never leave cash or valuables in your vehicle, even coats and carrier bags – not even in the glove box or boot.

"Be aware of your keys. Don’t leave them lying around, or in pockets in changing rooms, or visible through your windows or front door.

"If you have a vicinity key, keep it in a signal blocking pouch away from the front of your house.

"Store car ownership documents at home, not in your car.

"Secure number plates with anti-theft screws."