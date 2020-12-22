CCTV image released after purse and laptop stolen in burglary

Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:30 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 4:36 PM December 22, 2020
CCTV image

Detectives have released the CCTV image of a person they would like to identify following a burglary in Stevenage. - Credit: Herts police

Following a burglary in Stevenage - in which a purse and a laptop were stolen - police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to identify.

Between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday, December 10, a property in Orchard Crescent was broken into and items were stolen.

Detective Constable Sarah Lingard, who is investigating, said: “We are keen to establish the identity of the person in the image as they were in the area at the time of the incident and could help us with our enquiries.

“Additionally, if you have information about this burglary or have CCTV from the area which is of relevance, we would like to hear from you.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at sarah.lingard@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator  via  online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/99284/20.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.


