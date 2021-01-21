TV, motocross and quad bikes stolen in Stevenage burglary

Published: 9:18 AM January 21, 2021

This yellow Suzuki motocross bike was stolen in a burglary in Valley Way, Stevenage. - Credit: Herts Police

A quad bike, a television and two motocross bikes stolen during a burglary in Stevenage earlier this month.

At some point between Saturday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 5, a garage in Valley Way was broken into by means unknown.

Several items were stolen including a yellow Suzuki motocross bike, an orange motocross bike, a black quad bike and a Phillips 55 inch smart TV.

This motocross bike was stolen during a burglary in Stevenage. - Credit: Herts police

Officers are now appealing for any potential witnesses or information.

A black quad bike was also stolen. - Credit: Herts police

PCSO Lewis McClatchie, of the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would like to directly appeal to any nearby residents, or anyone who was in the area on the dates specified that may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

“Perhaps you may have seen some unusual activity, or potentially even witnessed the crime taking place? If you have any information, even if it may seem relatively minor or insignificant, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me. It could be vital to our investigation.

“We are also releasing images of the stolen bikes, in the hopes that someone may recognise them. As you can see, the two motor-cross bikes are very distinctive thanks to their bright colours. If you believe you may have seen them, please get in contact.”

If you have any information, you can contact PCSO McClatchie directly via email at Lewis.McClatchie@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also contact police via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference number 41/1051/21.