Closure order for Stevenage property after two arrested

Published: 9:46 AM September 10, 2021

A property in Stevenage has been closed following the arrest of two men.

A 52-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and fraud offences. They have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Stevenage's Safer Neighbourhood team had received numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime linked to an address in Brighton Way.

Residents in and around the area reported being disturbed at all hours, and left feeling intimidated by people using the property.

When officers searched the address on Friday, September 3, they found evidence suggesting that it had also been used to store stolen goods from thefts across the town.

On September 6, an application was made by Stevenage Borough Council and local police officers to Stevenage Magistrate’s Court for the property to be closed under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The court granted a three-month closure order barring anyone from entering the property during this time.

PC Mark Williams from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a very satisfying result which will have a huge impact on the quality of life of those living in the vicinity of the address.

"This ruling means we have effectively prevented a property being used for criminal purposes, which will have a big impact going forward.

"It also demonstrates what can be achieved by a small number of local residents when they work together to stand up to intimidation.”

Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, added: “I am so pleased that we have been able to resolve this and put an end to the intimidation endured by the residents of Brighton Way.

"We want people to feel safe in our town and we simply will not tolerate behaviour like this.

"We will continue to work with residents and our colleagues in the police to put a stop to anti-social behaviour.”

If you are experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.