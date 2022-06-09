Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins
- Credit: Google Earth
Cash, a bank card and a satnav were stolen from cars in Bedwell and Chells following a spate of overnight theft.
Between the afternoon of Monday, June 6 and the morning of Tuesday, June 7, one or more thieves are thought to have broken into vehicles on Faraday Road, Edison Road, Newton Road and Bedwell Crescent in Stevenage.
Several vehicle owners became the victims of theft or attempted theft, according to police.
Officers are using Hertfordshire Constabulary's Online Watch Link (OWL) to appeal for witnesses.
An OWL statement reads: "All by means unknown and cash, a bank card and a satnav were stolen.
"Please contact the police non-emergency number 101, if you or your neighbours have any information relating to these crimes.
"Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area."
An e-newsletter was circulated throughout the Bedwell and Chells neighbourhoods after the break-ins and attempted break-ins.
Most Read
- 1 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
- 2 Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants uncovered in Stevenage
- 3 Piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park 2022 gigs going for more than £65k on eBay
- 4 Change of plans for 14th century manor house after controversial application withdrawn
- 5 Bungalow closed due to tenant's 'anti-social behaviour'
- 6 National award for 'inspirational' Stevenage headteacher
- 7 Letchworth police arrest 30-year-old man in connection with 'altercation'
- 8 Critical incident at Lister Hospital in Stevenage stood down
- 9 Platinum Jubilee celebrations in pictures - residents bring out the bunting for 70-year reign
- 10 Study reveals safest Herts towns in a zombie apocalypse
It reads: "Ensure you lock doors and shut windows when leaving your vehicle unattended.
"Always remove keys, even if you’re just stopping to buy a fuel.
"Never leave valuables in your vehicle, even coats and carrier bags – not even in the glove box or boot.
"Be aware of your keys. Don’t leave them lying around, or in pockets in changing rooms, or visible through your windows or front door
"If you have a vicinity key, keep it in a signal blocking pouch away from the front of your house.
"Store car ownership documents at home, not in your car.
"Secure number plates with anti-theft screws."