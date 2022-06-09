Vehicle owners in Chells (pictured) and Bedwell, Stevenage, have become the victims of theft and attempted theft - Credit: Google Earth

Cash, a bank card and a satnav were stolen from cars in Bedwell and Chells following a spate of overnight theft.

Between the afternoon of Monday, June 6 and the morning of Tuesday, June 7, one or more thieves are thought to have broken into vehicles on Faraday Road, Edison Road, Newton Road and Bedwell Crescent in Stevenage.

Several vehicle owners became the victims of theft or attempted theft, according to police.

Officers are using Hertfordshire Constabulary's Online Watch Link (OWL) to appeal for witnesses.

An OWL statement reads: "All by means unknown and cash, a bank card and a satnav were stolen.

"Please contact the police non-emergency number 101, if you or your neighbours have any information relating to these crimes.

"Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area."

An e-newsletter was circulated throughout the Bedwell and Chells neighbourhoods after the break-ins and attempted break-ins.

It reads: "Ensure you lock doors and shut windows when leaving your vehicle unattended.

"Always remove keys, even if you’re just stopping to buy a fuel.

"Never leave valuables in your vehicle, even coats and carrier bags – not even in the glove box or boot.

"Be aware of your keys. Don’t leave them lying around, or in pockets in changing rooms, or visible through your windows or front door

"If you have a vicinity key, keep it in a signal blocking pouch away from the front of your house.

"Store car ownership documents at home, not in your car.

"Secure number plates with anti-theft screws."