Man wanted for possession of offensive weapon

Published: 1:20 PM September 20, 2021

Kierson Price is wanted for affray and possession of an offensive weapon - Credit: Herts police

A 20-year-old man from St Ippolyts is wanted by police for affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Kierson Price.

He has links to Harpenden, St Ippolyts and Luton.

You can report information on his whereabouts online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/69731/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have seen him in the last few minutes, please call 999.