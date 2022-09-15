Staff room burgled at St Albans hotel and spa

The incident took place at Sopwell House, on Cottonmill Lane. - Credit: Archant

A staff room has been burgled at Sopwell House Hotel and Country Club, in St Albans.

The incident occurred between 4.50pm and 5.15pm on Monday, August 22.

At that time access was gained to the staff room and a purse was taken.

The victim's bank card was then used on hundreds of pounds worth of transactions.

Hertfordshire police have released CCTV images of two people who may be able to help their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Hertfordshire police have now released CCTV images of two people who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.

PCSO Bradley Flanagan said: "We would like to speak to the two people pictured as we believe they could have vital information about what happened.

"It’s believed they may have travelled from the Borehamwood area.

It is believed that the two may have travelled from the Borehamwood area. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

"If you recognise them, or have other information about the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at bradley.flanagan@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/67894/22.”

Information can also be reported via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report), or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.