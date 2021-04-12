Who is Slove? Spate of Stevenage graffiti prompts police appeal

Published: 10:07 AM April 12, 2021

Police are appealing to find the person behind the 'Slove' graffiti tag after large parts of Stevenage Old Town have been vandalised in recent weeks - Credit: Herts police

Stevenage police are appealing for the public's help in identifying a prolific graffiti vandal in the town.

Who is Slove? You might have asked yourself this very question if you've been to one part of Stevenage recently.

Black and white graffiti tagged with the word 'Slove' has been left across Old Town over the past few weeks - with everything from bins to public telephone boxes targeted.

On Saturday, April 10, Stevenage police appealed for the public to get in touch with any information that might help identify who is responsible.

Nicolas Achilleos, Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant, said: "Graffiti is a mindless act of vandalism which defaces our public spaces meant for the community’s enjoyment.

"The neighbourhood team are appealing to anyone who has seen someone using this graffiti tag, or to anyone you know who could be responsible, to please contact us.

"If you can help, call 101 or email SNTStevenageNorth@herts.police.uk quoting reference 41/26099/21."