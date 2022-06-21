A 52-year-old woman from Shephall appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court charged with GBH - Credit: Will Durrant

A 52-year-old from Shephall in Stevenage has appeared in court charged with wounding a 91-year-old woman in her own home.

Margaret Arnold, of The Muntings, is accused of breaking into the woman's home in Valley Way on Tuesday, June 14.

Arnold was arrested on Saturday, June 18, and was later charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) wounding with intent and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

She appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, June 20).

No pleas were entered, and Arnold is set to make her next court appearance on Monday, July 18 at St Albans Crown Court.