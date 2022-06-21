The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage woman, 52, accused of wounding 91-year-old in her own home

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:58 PM June 21, 2022
A 52-year-old woman from Shephall appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court after she allegedly attacked a 91-year-old victim

A 52-year-old from Shephall in Stevenage has appeared in court charged with wounding a 91-year-old woman in her own home.

Margaret Arnold, of The Muntings, is accused of breaking into the woman's home in Valley Way on Tuesday, June 14.

Arnold was arrested on Saturday, June 18, and was later charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) wounding with intent and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

She appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, June 20).

No pleas were entered, and Arnold is set to make her next court appearance on Monday, July 18 at St Albans Crown Court.

Stevenage Magistrates Court
St Albans Crown Court
Stevenage News
St Albans News

