Lamb dies after livestock worrying offences in villages

Published: 11:21 AM June 15, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace this man and woman, as they believe they could assist their enquiries into sheep worrying offences in Maulden and Pegsdon - Credit: Beds Police

A lamb has died after being chased by a dog in Pegsdon - and police are now investigating two separate occurrences of sheep worrying in Bedfordshire villages.

Beds police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured as they may have information about the incidents.

On May 20 at approximately 2pm in Green End, Maulden, a woman was walking with a dog off the lead, when it started chasing after a flock of sheep grazing in the field.

This resulted in extreme distress for the lambs and ewes. The dog is described as a small white terrier type dog.

Police would like to speak to this woman, as they believe she could help with their investigation in sheep worrying in Maulden - Credit: Beds Police

On May 26 at approximately 3pm in Pegsdon, a man was walking with a dog off the lead. The dog, described as a Doberman, chased after a lamb and killed it.

Police believe this man could assist enquiries into a sheep worrying incident in Pegsdon - Credit: Beds Police

PC Hayley Robinson, who is investigating, said: “It is hugely important to never walk your dog off the lead near any livestock. Even a small dog can cause serious injuries to a lamb or an ewe or in some cases even the stress itself can cause the death of an animal.

“Sheep worrying is illegal and can result in a fine, prosecution or even a dog destruction order. Additionally, the farmer has a right to take immediate action against the dog to protect their livestock.

“We would like to ask the public to help us identify these two individuals as we believe they have information that can help our investigation.”

Anyone who can help us identify the people pictured can contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/28006/21 for Maulden incident or 40/26518/21 for Pegsdon.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.