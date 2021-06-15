Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Lamb dies after livestock worrying offences in villages

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:21 AM June 15, 2021   
CCTV sheep worrying

Police are appealing for help to trace this man and woman, as they believe they could assist their enquiries into sheep worrying offences in Maulden and Pegsdon - Credit: Beds Police

A lamb has died after being chased by a dog in Pegsdon - and police are now investigating two separate occurrences of sheep worrying in Bedfordshire villages.

Beds police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured as they may have information about the incidents. 

On May 20 at approximately 2pm in Green End, Maulden, a woman was walking with a dog off the lead, when it started chasing after a flock of sheep grazing in the field.

This resulted in extreme distress for the lambs and ewes. The dog is described as a small white terrier type dog. 

CCTV maulden

Police would like to speak to this woman, as they believe she could help with their investigation in sheep worrying in Maulden - Credit: Beds Police

On May 26 at approximately 3pm in Pegsdon, a man was walking with a dog off the lead. The dog, described as a Doberman, chased after a lamb and killed it. 

pegsdon cctv

Police believe this man could assist enquiries into a sheep worrying incident in Pegsdon - Credit: Beds Police

You may also want to watch:

PC Hayley Robinson, who is investigating, said: “It is hugely important to never walk your dog off the lead near any livestock. Even a small dog can cause serious injuries to a lamb or an ewe or in some cases even the stress itself can cause the death of an animal. 

“Sheep worrying is illegal and can result in a fine, prosecution or even a dog destruction order. Additionally, the farmer has a right to take immediate action against the dog to protect their livestock. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant's plans 'will add interest' to streetscene
  2. 2 June 21: Will lifting of coronavirus restrictions be delayed until July?
  3. 3 Teenager left shaken after robbery in Hitchin
  1. 4 Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19
  2. 5 Detective hopes sentence 'sends clear message' after car cruise crash drivers jailed
  3. 6 PM set to announce postponement of lockdown easing today
  4. 7 Lamb dies after livestock worrying offences in villages
  5. 8 Delta variant makes up more than half of new cases across Herts areas
  6. 9 Defibrillators: How you could save a life
  7. 10 Stevenage scientist's award for role in new HIV drugs

“We would like to ask the public to help us identify these two individuals as we believe they have information that can help our investigation.”

Anyone who can help us identify the people pictured can contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/28006/21 for Maulden incident or 40/26518/21 for Pegsdon. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
EV Charging off A1(M) roundabout

Planning and Development

Application submitted for electric vehicle charging forecourt off A1(M)

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after receiving his second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Lockdown Easing | Video

Will June 21 lifting of coronavirus lockdown rules go ahead?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Vanstone Park Garden Centre, Codicote

Mother speaks out after garden centre breastfeeding dispute 'mishandled'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon