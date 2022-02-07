Two arrested in connection with serious sexual assault

Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Hitchin - Credit: DANNY LOO

Two men have been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Hitchin.

The victim – a woman – was assaulted between midnight and 3am on Friday, February 4, after leaving the Rose and Crown pub in Market Place.

Two men, aged 35 and 36 and both from Hitchin, have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

They have been bailed to return to a police station on March 2 and March 1, respectively.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Green from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team said: “The victim is currently receiving support from our specialist officers within SOIT.

“While this investigation is ongoing, we have increased police patrols around Hitchin town centre to help keep people safe and reassure the local community.”