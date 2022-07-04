Sex offender avoids jail 'by skin of his teeth' after Hitchin assault

A man who admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl in Hitchin has narrowly avoided prison.

Michael Petrou, 24, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 1, for sentencing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, which took place in Hitchin in 2015.

The victim, who was aged just 10 at the time, told her parents five years on from the assault, and an investigation was launched.

The offences had been committed between July and October of 2015 and involved Petrou, who was then a teenager himself, inappropriately touching the girl over her clothing.

The assaults had happened on three occasions and on each the defendant had exposed himself to her.

Judge Philip Grey hearing the case was told the girl had been deeply affected by what had happened, her school work had suffered and her trust in men had deteriorated.

Before the offences she had been “outgoing and bubbly” but afterwards she had become withdrawn and quiet.

Lawrence Henderson, defending, said the defendant now lives in London and these offences had happened at a time when he was taking the drugs MDMA and LSD.

Passing sentence, Judge Grey said: “I must sentence you on the basis that you were a young person when you did this.”

He passed a 15 month jail sentence, but it was suspended for two years.

Petrou was told he would have to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and carry out a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement when he will work with probation staff to address his offending behaviour.

He was also told he would have to complete 34 sessions of a sex offender course.

“You have avoided custody by the very skin of your teeth,” the judge told him.

