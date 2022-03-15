The suspected stolen watch Police are hoping to reunite with the rightful owner. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A gold watch that has been recovered by police during a stop and search is suspected to be stolen.

The link watch was recovered in Stevenage and has a gold outer with the brand ‘Jones’ written on the black as well as a gold watch face.

Police have released an image of the watch in the hopes of returning it to its rightful owner.

PC Chris Brown, who is investigating, said: “We are trying to find the rightful owner of this watch so that we can reunite them with their property.

"If you believe the watch is yours, please get in touch with me via email.”

You can email PC Brown at chris.brown@herts.police.uk, report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101



