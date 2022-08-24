Man's caravan home stolen from Hertfordshire village

A man who lives in a caravan in Sandon, Hertfordshire, returned home from holiday to find it was missing - Credit: Supplied

A man's caravan - which he lived in and contained all of his possessions - has been stolen from a village near Baldock and Royston.

The victim of the theft, from Sandon, had been on holiday to Cornwall with his partner.

He departed on Saturday August 13, and when he returned on Monday August 22, he found his caravan had been stolen.

Police are searching for the vehicle - a white Hobby 660WFC Prestige featuring a dark grey stripe around the outside.

A bike rack was fitted to the front of the caravan, and a satellite TV aerial and four solar panels were fitted to the roof.

The owner's worldly possessions were inside the caravan, which was fitted with wheel locks and a security bar prior to the theft.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police are currently investigating following the theft of a caravan from farmland in Sandon.

"The white and brown Hobby caravan, which contained all of the owner’s belongings, was stolen sometime between noon on Saturday August 13 and 6.20pm on Monday August 22.

"Anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/67796/22."

Anybody with information can make reports online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phone on the 101 non-emergency number.

Information can also be handed to investigators 100 per cent anonymously through the CrimeStoppers charity online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.