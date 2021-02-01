Teenage rapist sentenced after 'callous' attacks

Published: 2:58 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM February 1, 2021

A teenage rapist from Letchworth has been sentenced to eight years’ detention after being found guilty of orally raping two girls.

Ryan Kirk, 19, of Highover Road, was 18 when he overpowered a 13-year-old girl in a spinney.

St Albans Crown Court heard he walked off and shouted ”f*** you. That’s your early birthday present”. On other occasions he had molested the young girl.



When news of that attack came out on social media a 17-year-old girl bravely came forward to say he had orally raped her 10 months earlier.



They had been kissing, but she said she did not want things to go any further. Kirk then forced her to give him oral sex. Afterwards he walked off without saying a word.



At his trial last year prosecutor James Keeley told the jury: “Neither girl was known to each other beforehand.



“He raped both of them outside. He overpowered them both. He is of stocky build.”



Ryan Kirk was convicted of sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl between January 30, 2019, and January 27, 2020, by a jury majority of 10 to 2.



He was unanimously convicted of raping the 13-year-old on January 27, 2020 and the 17-year-old on March 7, 2019.



He had also been convicted of exposure by magistrates. In June 2019 he had exposed himself to a woman out walking her dog.



In a victim personal statement, the 17-year-old victim said she suffered anxiety and was frightened. The younger girl said she had flashbacks, stress and anxiety.



Alex Wright, defending, said Kirk was the same age as the older girl when that offence occurred. He described Kirk as an immature 18-year-old when he committed the offences against the 13-year-old.



Mr Wright added that Kirk had special educational needs, and that being on remand in custody had not been easy for him.



Sentencing him, Judge Stephen Warner said the 13-year-old was “vulnerable and troubled” and he had subjected her to a “terrifying ordeal.”



The judge said: “You showed a complete disregard for her. Your callous attitude was shown by your parting words of an early birthday present.”



He added that Kirk had texted an apology to the older girl a month later and then sent her images of his private parts. The judge said he had subjected her to a “frightening ordeal” and had shown no remorse or empathy.



Kirk is regarded by the judge as a dangerous offender. He must abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and register as a sex offender indefinitely.