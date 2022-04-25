The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Woman ‘inappropriately touched’ during town centre attack in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:35 PM April 25, 2022
The woman was reportedly attacked in Stevenage town centre.

A woman was “inappropriately touched” during an alleged town centre sex attack in Stevenage. 

The victim was reportedly assaulted just before 4pm on Thursday, March 31.  

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have released CCTV images of a man they believe was in the area at the time.

CCTV images released by police in Stevenage.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Do you recognise this man?  

“We would like to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault, where a woman was inappropriately touched in the town centre. 

“We believe he may have been in the area at the time and could have information which will help our investigation. 

“If you know this person please contact PC Jodie Forrester-Sharp via email at: jodie.forrester-sharp@herts.police.uk .  

“You also report information online via https://orlo.uk/fMYEC, use our online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/25557/22.  

“If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at https://orlo.uk/BPJrn.” 

