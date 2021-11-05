Teenage rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping three young people - Credit: DANNY LOO

A 17-year-old boy who raped three young people has been handed a 10 year prison sentence.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was just 15 when he carried out the attacks.

In February 2019, he raped a teenage boy at knifepoint in a park in Hitchin.

In August 2019, he attacked a 13-year-old girl in his bedroom after giving her drugs, which she believed were paracetamol for a headache.

She fell asleep and woke up to him assaulting her. When she asked him to stop he punched her in the face.

Then in October 2019, he raped an 18-year-old girl in a wooded area in Luton and when she told him no he threatened to smash a wine bottle over her head.

The teenager was found guilty of six counts of rape and one charge of Actual Bodily Harm at Luton Crown Court on August 3.

Yesterday, he appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court via video link.

He must serve two thirds of his 10-year sentence before being consider for parole.

Upon his release he will be subject to an extended licence period of five years.

The judge also passed three restraining orders banning the offender from ever contacting his victims and his name will be added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Sam Hunt, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT), said: “The offender in this case committed his horrific offences in a short period of time and I have no doubt that he would have continued to offend had his victims not found the courage to speak out about what had happened to them.

“I would like to commend their bravery after suffering what must have been terrifying attacks at such young ages and I would like to stress that their evidence means they have prevented further victims suffering at the hands of this boy.

“Nothing can ever change the trauma they have suffered but I hope that this significant sentence gives them some comfort and closure so that they can now move forward with their lives.”

Victims of rape and sexual assault can find support at hertsrapecrisis.org.uk, or redkitesupport.org.uk.