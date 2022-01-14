ATM stolen during ram raid at Baldock store

Police are investigating following a ram raid at Costcutter in Baldock - Credit: Archant

An ATM was stolen and a significant amount of damage caused during a ram raid at Costcutter in Baldock.

Police were called in the early hours of this morning at around 12.15am to reports of a burglary at the shop in High Street.

After raiding the shop, suspects made off with an ATM and fled in two vehicles - a black Audi and a Ford Focus ST.A Land Rover was left at the scene.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also asking people with any CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

Detective Constable Beth Talbot, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace those involved in the burglary.

"We are aware of footage circulating online of the incident and would ask anyone who has this to please contact us directly via email. This could greatly assist our ongoing enquiries.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone else who may have information which could be relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email beth.talbot@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3468/22.