Two motorists were involved in an altercation at Sainsbury’s fuel station in Third Avenue, Letchworth. - Credit: Google Maps

Racist language was reportedly used after two motorists were involved in an altercation at a Sainsbury’s fuel station in Letchworth.

The ordeal happened at around 11.45am on Monday (April 4) on the petrol station forecourt at Sainsbury’s in Third Avenue.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward as part of their ongoing enquiries into the incident in Letchworth Garden City.

PC Sean McCann, who is investigating, said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened, including a review of CCTV footage.

“As part of the investigation, we’d be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the altercation take place.

“Evidence from independent witnesses can prove key to progressing an investigation. If you saw what happened, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email: sean.mccann@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26542/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org